Police search for suspect accused of trying to run over officers in Waianae

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to kill two officers in Waianae.

It happened on Sunday, Jan. 7, at around 9:55 p.m.

According to sources, the suspect allegedly rammed his vehicle into multiple police cars, then drove toward two officers who were on foot.

The incident prompted one officer to fire at the suspect, sources say.

The 29-year-old suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. He is now wanted for first-degree attempted murder.

At around 2 p.m., authorities will hold a press conference to address the incident.

