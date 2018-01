A well-known professional surfer from Maui is recovering at the hospital after getting into some trouble off Oahu’s North Shore.

Emergency officials say Dusty Payne was surfing at a surf spot known as Backdoor when he wiped out.

Fellow surfers and photographers helped rescue the 26-year-old and brought him to shore where he eventually regained consciousness.

Payne was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

He remains in serious condition.