Tagovailoa leads Alabama to victory in college football national championship

By Published: Updated:
Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa scrambles from Georgia’s Trenton Thompson during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

In a script stolen straight from Hollywood, Saint Louis graduate and freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the University of Alabama to victory Monday night.

Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its 11th college football national championship.

Tagovailoa threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith after getting sacked on Alabama’s opening play of the extra session.

Georgia had the ball first in overtime, and Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 51-yard field goal.

The game was forced into overtime at 20-20 after Alabama’s Andy Pappanastos missed what would have been the winning 36-yard field goal.

The Crimson Tide stormed back from a 13-0 halftime deficit, with Tagovailoa replacing Jalen Hurts to start the second half.
 
Late in the fourth quarter, he tied it 20-all on a 7-yard pass to Calvin Ridley.

It’s been nearly three months since Tagovailoa’s last pass attempt against an FBS opponent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s