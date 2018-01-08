Tagovailoa leads Alabama to victory in college football national championship

In a script stolen straight from Hollywood, Saint Louis graduate and freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the University of Alabama to victory Monday night.

Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its 11th college football national championship.

Tagovailoa threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith after getting sacked on Alabama’s opening play of the extra session.

Georgia had the ball first in overtime, and Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 51-yard field goal.

The game was forced into overtime at 20-20 after Alabama’s Andy Pappanastos missed what would have been the winning 36-yard field goal.

The Crimson Tide stormed back from a 13-0 halftime deficit, with Tagovailoa replacing Jalen Hurts to start the second half.



Late in the fourth quarter, he tied it 20-all on a 7-yard pass to Calvin Ridley.

It’s been nearly three months since Tagovailoa’s last pass attempt against an FBS opponent.