Tourism officials will meet with UFC to discuss Hawaii event

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is planning to meet face-to-face with UFC officials in Las Vegas within the next couple of months to discuss a possible event at Aloha Stadium.

HTA president and CEO George Szigeti told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello Tuesday afternoon about the planned discussion.

“We’re also working closely with the stadium and ourselves, we’re in the discussion stages right now with UFC.” Szigeti said.

Late in December, UFC President Dana White told reporters at a press conference “I changed my mind” regarding hosting an event in Hawaii. “I’ve always been afraid of doing it outside, plus it rains every 10 minutes there, but we’re working on it and we really want to do it, and obviously with a Hawaiian champion now too, it makes a lot of sense,” White said.

“You heard the latest comments by President Dana White so at least that’s opened up the area for us to go back and have these serious discussions. So obviously we’re a ways off still but we’re in discussion stage and we’re now planning a future trip to go out and meet with them. We’ll make that trip back to Las Vegas to get serious about some discussions.”

UFC Featherweight champion and Waianae native Max Holloway is anticipated to headline the potential card. With the announcement yesterday that Holloway will face Frankie Edgar March 3rd, there isn’t a date set for the proposed event.

“We don’t have a target yet. We wouldn’t have it until we fly back and meet with them and again we’re going to work with the Stadium Authority and ourselves going back there to do this.”

Szigeti also put to bed any concerns about the morality of Mixed Martial Arts effecting their pursuit of an event.

“They’re not going to make any judgement regarding that and I know there have been some comments, but no judgment on that. It’s really gonna be based more once it goes through the vetting process then is there a return on investment attached to it, is it a strong ROI? And they make the determination based on that alone. We have a sports strategy in place and what would happen is we’d need to get a proposal from the UFC. Once the proposal is to us, then we have a vetting process, a very detailed vetting process, where we go through our sports agent ascendant and they go through a very detailed procedure to make sure of the strengths and weaknesses of the procedure then we go from there.”

The 17-year boss of the organization told DeMello in a one-on-one interview last summer that the UFC wouldn’t hold an event at the outdoor arena due to rain concerns. The UFC has only held one outdoor event without a retractable roof in his history: UFC 112 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where Edgar defeated Hilo’s BJ Penn for the lightweight championship in 2010.

