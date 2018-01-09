Brother says pro surfer Payne faces ‘hard road’ to recovery

Related Coverage Pro surfer injured in major wipeout off Oahu’s North Shore



Family members say professional surfer Dusty Payne, 26, is still in the intensive care unit in stable condition.

Payne was rushed to the hospital after wiping out on Oahu’s North Shore Monday.

His brother, Dylan Payne, tells us the family is thankful for the lifeguards and everyone who was there at the right place at the right time to help save Payne’s life.

He says it’s a miracle that his brother is alive.

According to his brother, Dusty Payne is recovering from severe head injuries. He also swallowed a lot of water.

Emergency officials say he was catching a wave at a surf spot known as Backdoor when he wiped out.

Surfers say he was underwater for five waves, which is more than a minute long.

Dylan Payne says Dusty Payne has had his fair share of injuries being a professional athlete and has always come back strong.

“He had back surgery in October of 2016 and was doing rehab for most of 2017, and just really started getting back into the water and feeling back to himself just a few months ago,” Dylan Payne told KHON2. “He’s really one of the strongest people that I know, and we’re pretty confident that he’ll be able to bounce back from this, but it’s still a hard road ahead.”

Payne remains in the hospital surrounded by friends and family.

We’re told he and his family have received immense support from the community.