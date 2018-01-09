Clearing your closet? Tips to make money off stuff you don’t want

Christmas is over, but the credit card bills from the holiday season are just rolling in.

If you’re suddenly finding yourself upside down in debt, consider turning your unwanted stuff into cold hard cash.

The number-one thing to know. There’s no shame in making a return. If you bought something you don’t absolutely love, return it if you can. That will shave some bucks off your bill.

Got a gift card that you know you’re not going to use, or just can’t because your aunty on the mainland didn’t know we don’t have Olive Garden in Hawaii? Trade it in.

Websites like CardCash.com will let you send in your unwanted gift cards in exchange for cash, but it won’t pay you back the full amount that’s on the card.

For example, a $50 Walmart card will only get you $44.50.

Target offers a gift card swap where you can trade in gift cards from other stores for Target gift cards. You won’t get cash in your pocket, but you can use that gift card for essentials like food, which can help you save money.

Got clothes you haven’t worn for years, but are still in good shape? Sell them.

Online apps like Poshmark and Mercari let you open up a virtual boutique where you set the prices. The apps do take a cut of the profits though, and it can take a while to make a sale.

To get cash quicker, there are always consignment shops. They’ll pay you on the spot, just don’t expect a huge payout.

But a few dollars for heap of unwanted clothes are better than letting them take up space and collect dust in your closet.