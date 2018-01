Mahina & Sun’s held a pork adobo cooking contest in honor of Filipino American Heritage Month this past October 2017. It was a way to celebrate Filipino heritage as well as to give the surrounding community a platform in which to participate in the creation of one of our menu offerings. This morning, contest winner Flora Bumanglag and Erik Leong, executive chef of Mahina & Sun’s, joined us with the details on the competition. We also learned how to create the award winning dish!