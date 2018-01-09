Saint Louis School reacts to Tagovailoa’s epic victory

Last night the nation saw what Hawaii always knew, Tua Tagovailoa could lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to the National Championship.

Stepping into the quarterback position for the second half of the game, Tagovailoa lead Alabama to a thrilling comeback victory in the title game against Georgia.

Just a year removed from Saint Louis School, the National Championship MVP had his alma mater beaming with pride.

We visited the Saint Louis campus to get some fresh Crusader reaction as school began this morning.

First we talked to president of the school Glenn Medeiros who shared how happy and in shock he was about the great game and Tagovailoa’s big win.

Senior Peyton Yanagi, who played on the state championship team with Tagovailoa last year talked about his pride for his once fellow team mate.

Teachers Kate Sowers and Mark Kane shared the same sentiment about Tagovailoa as a student, always strong in his faith, his academics, and his leadership.

As school was just about to start, the 2nd graders in the elementary building of Saint Louis School shared how much they looked up to the special Crusader Tagovailoa, and how they too would like to one day, be just like him.