Excitement builds as Hawaii athletes set shining example for next generation



By leading the University of Alabama to a stunning victory over Georgia Monday night, Tua Tagovailoa is making a name for himself on the national stage.

He joins fellow local boy football stars Marcus Mariota of the Tennessee Titans and McKenzie Milton of the University of Central Florida.

All three are quarterbacks. All three have undeniable skills. All three are also gaining recognition for how they carry themselves off the field.

“We’re just so proud of these boys,” said Ikaika Paaau of Nanakuli. “They did so well this season continuing to represent the 808 state to the best of their abilities. I’m just filled with joy when they’re on the field playing.”

Paaau said when he watched Alabama’s championship win, “I almost cried. It was awesome.”

There is no denying the love the Aloha state feels for Tagovailoa, Mariota, and Milton.

Tagovailoa helped bring the Crimson Tide back from a 13-point deficit to take the national championship title.

Mariota helping the Titans get their first playoff win in over 14 years, and Milton at UCF beat Auburn at the Peach Bowl.

They are doing what few before them have been able to, and they’ve led their teams to victory with class.

“That’s very uplifting for the younger ones,” said Sharon Garcia, the mother of a young football player. “For them to be humble and not so big-headedness. So that’s a good pride coming from Hawaii.”

Ron Lee, Tagovailoa’s offensive coach at Saint Louis, says the future looks bright for Hawaii athletes.

“What they’re doing now is just bringing tremendous attention to the local players,” Lee said, “and I think there are going to be a lot more.”

Rod York, Milton’s football coach at Mililani, says he’s not at all surprised by the success the three talents athletes are seeing.

“All three guys are champions, not because of what they do on the field. Of course that’s what gets the attention, but off the field, you take away all of the accolades, those are three great men and mentors, not only for the youth, but even for us coaches and everyone,” he said.