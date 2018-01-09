Flu season reaches its peak

KHON2 Local Sales manager Phil LeRoy is back at work, but for the past week, he was sidelined with the flu. “Not to be overly dramatic but I was pretty much bedridden. I felt kind of like I was in 30 degree weather but of course I was not. I was in sweatpants, a sweatshirt and beanie, and I was under three sheets and blankets.”

Flu season has already started to take its toll on much of the country.

According to the CDC, widespread flu activity has been reported in 46 states. In 26 of those states, flu activity has been classified as “high.”

In Hawaii, state epidemiologist Dr Sarah Park says flu is at a moderate level. “The intensity is different then the mainland, so it’s hard to know if we’re going to have as bad of the season as what we’re hearing from our mainland colleagues. Certainly we are hearing about a lot of heavy flu activity on the mainland but not all over the mainland so this emphasizes every jurisdiction can be different.”

Some reports estimate this years flu vaccine to only be 10 to 20 percent effective, but the CDC along with Dr. Park say it’s too early to tell, especially for Hawaii. “For Hawaii we’re still just starting so it’s really hard to know what the effectiveness it’s because we don’t know exactly what is circulating what is the predominant strain right now.”

Back at work Phil LeRoy says it wasn’t easy making the decision to stay home, but for someone who’s feeling sick? “I would say that the most important thing is just putting pride aside and if you feel like you have a little bit of a cold or it’s a cough or you’re under the weather, just see a doctor, go to urgent care, go to the hospital.”