Hanabusa promises to bring leadership to governor’s office

She first announced her “intention” to challenge Governor Ige last September but now it’s official! Rep. Colleen Hanabusa formally “launched” her campaign for the governor’s office Monday.

Hanabusa joined us on Wake Up 2day to talk about here decision to serve Hawaii in this capacity.

“I believe that the voters who have supported me over the years that we’ve been on this amazing journey and they have invested in me from all the different opportunities that I have gained from that and now it is my time to use this information, the knowledge that they have so kindly made accessible to me, like the congress of the United States, I can now use that for their benefit,” says Hanabusa.

Hanabusa says she wants to focus on homelessness, education and infrastructure and wants to prove that she and Ige are very different.

“They’re going to look at where we are, what we’ve done, our records, the experience that we have and you know, who do they feel, especially on the west side, right, who do they feel represented them in the capacity that they’d like to see the governorship continue in,” says Hanabusa.