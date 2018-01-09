Hawaii junior golfers to tee off with pros: Evan Kawai

Five of Hawaii’s most talented junior golfers are set to tee it up with five of the best the P.G.A. Tour has to offer. It’s the annual Hawaii Tourism Authority Pro-Junior Challenge. It’s se to tee off on Tuesday at 3:30 in the afternoon at Waialae Country Club, and it’s all part of Sony Open in Hawaii Week.

Junior golfer Evan Kawai, a senior at Punahou School, shows us how to take a less lofted club to chip with. He says with large greens in Hawaii this can be a useful shot.

The Three Hole scramble gets underway on the 10th tee on Tuesday, January 9th, at 3:30. Admission is free.