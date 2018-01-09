Police evacuate area due to armed man barricaded inside vehicle in lower Puna

Hawaii Island police have closed off an area in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in lower Puna due to an armed man that has barricaded himself in a vehicle.

Police responded to a report of gunshots fired at a residence on Kamanu Street in Hawaiian Beaches at about 12:20 a.m.

Upon their arrival, they were confronted by a male with a firearm seated within a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.

Police say the occupant of the home was able to leave safely and is physically unharmed.

The department’s Special Response Team and crisis negotiators are on scene. They are communicating with the suspect who remains within the vehicle at the time of this post.

Puna Parkway and Papio Street are both closed from Kahakai Boulevard, also cutting off any access to Kamanu Street. Neighboring residents have been asked to evacuate the area for their safety. Police ask that the public avoid the area.