Quarterback guru Vince Passas praises Tua for answer the call

His name is synonymous with some of the biggest quarterback stars to come out of Hawaii, Gesser, Chang, Arcenaux, Mariota and now Tagavailoa.

Legendary Saint Louis Quarterback Coach Vince Passas has had an impact on all of them and hundreds more.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, he joined us in studio to talk about Tua’s history-making performance.

Passas who coached Tagavailoa at Saint Louis says the freshman quarterback proved that nothing is “too big for him.”

Passas credits Tagavailoa’s work ethic, God given talent, faith and family for his success.

