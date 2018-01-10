25th annual New Year’s Ohana Festival set for this Sunday

The holidays may be over but the New Year’s celebrations are just getting started at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, the festival’s chair Reid Hokama and Kena Heffernan of Aloha State Sumo Association joined us in studio to tell us more about a big celebration happening this Sunday.

Hokama says this is a big year for not only the festival but the entire Japanese community, as it celebrates the 25th anniversary of the New Year’s ‘Ohana Festival and the 150th anniversary of the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaii.

There will be more than a dozen food vendors, cultural demonstrations, craft fair, keiki games and bouncers, kimono dressing, entertainment on two stages and so much more!

The day will also feature a sumo demonstration by the Aloha State Sumo Association.

Heffernan was introduced to the sport more than 30 years ago and he’s happy to carry on the tradition.

For more information go to www.NYOF2018.com or call, 808-945-7633.