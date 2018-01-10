Cleanup underway after oil leaks from underground pipeline in Pearl City

Crews are working to clean up roughly 500 gallons of oil that leaked from an underground pipeline in Pearl City.

The leak was first reported at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday by a resident on Waiawa Road, who saw the oil in his backyard.

The 8-inch steel pipeline is owned and operated by Hawaiian Electric. It was built in 2004 and carries fuel from Barbers Point to the Waiau Power Plant.

Officials say the leak occurred along a portion of the pipeline that runs behind three homes.

As soon as it was reported, HECO says personnel immediately shut down the pipeline, notified the Department of Health, and contained the spill.

The good news, according to officials, is that the pipeline carries low sulfur fuel oil, which hardens as it cools. Its thick, waxy consistency is slow to spread and easy to pick up.

Crews worked overnight to recover about 90 percent of the oil. Work continues to clean up the remaining oil, repair the pipeline, excavate the surrounding soil, and restore the area.

The Department of Health says the area where the leak occurred is safe. A spokeswoman told KHON2 that there were no detectable impacts to air quality.

HECO offered to relocated the affected residents, but they declined.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.