Energy Innovation: RevoluSun partners with Bento Homes

An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is a complete home with kitchen, bathroom and sleeping facilities, built on a single-family lot separate from a primary dwelling. They’re great for guest houses, added living or office space, or as an income-generating rental property.

David Gorman tells us about RevoluSun’s partnership with Bento Homes. Bento Homes creates stylish, compact and affordable ADUs with sustainable materials.

Bento Homes is located at 441 Cooke Street in Kakaako, just steps away from RevoluSun’s new home at Salt.

The first 50 people that mention Living808 when calling or stopping by Bento Homes, will receive a free ADU pre-check analysis!

http://bentohomes.com/

http://www.revolusun.com/