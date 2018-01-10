Hawaiian Electric looks to consolidate offices on larger property



Hawaiian Electric is looking for a new office.

The utility has hired Colliers International to scout real estate.

Right now, the company operates out of several offices around the island.

“We’ve got people at about seven or eight buildings downtown, the old building across Iolani Palace, which everyone knows… and some others along Kapiolani (Boulevard),” said HECO spokesman Peter Rosegg. “We’re all over, and it’s not the end of the world, but it would certainly be more efficient if we could have more people in the same place.”

HECO’s main facility sits on 10 acres along Ward Avenue, but Rosegg says “it’s getting crowded.”

“When we need to roll a truck, there is a lot of traffic around the area now. It’s getting harder for us to get on the freeway or get out to Nimitz. We’re part of the traffic problem,” he said.

Rosegg says HECO would prefer to move to Kalihi or even near the airport.

But, he adds, even if the utility found a place, it would take years to make the move.