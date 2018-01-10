Lane Kiffin on former recruit Tagovailoa: “Tua was leaving” Alabama

As poetic as Tua Tagovailoa’s three touchdown performance in his Alabama Crimson Tide’s walkoff win in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game was Monday night, it changed the course of college football for the foreseeable future.

That’s according to former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, who recruited Tagovailoa to Tuscaloosa until his departure to become the head coach of Florida Atlantic in December of 2016.

This week on the Dan Patrick show, Kiffin confidently claimed that Tagovailoa would’ve transferred from Alabama if he wouldn’t have gotten a chance to play in the second half Monday.

“No doubt.” Kiffin said.

“He’s not going to sit for another year behind Jalen (Hurts) when he feels like he didn’t get the opportunity to beat him out. Now the story is going to flip the other way, and it’s going to be ‘Is Jalen going to leave?'”

“The funny thing is if this second half doesn’t flip like this, and Alabama moving the ball doesn’t change it, people that really know what’s going on will tell you that Tua was leaving. Because Tua thought that he should’ve been the starting quarterback, and had outperformed him (Hurts) in practice and coach (Saban) never gave him the opportunity. Had that second half not happened it changes college football, because Tua is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football. He plays just like Steve Young. He has unbelievable talent, unbelievable release and can get out of trouble as you saw.”‘

Kiffin added that staff and players were pushing for Tagovailoa to get action during the Tide’s CFP semifinal game against Clemson.

“If you look at the Sugar Bowl, you could kind of see on the sidelines some coaches and players, knowing people in that building, they were pushing for Tua in the Sugar Bowl. Tua had this unbelievable month of preparation leading up to the Sugar Bowl. There were a lot of thoughts throughout the year that Tua was the best quarterback.”

Tua faced off with Georgia true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm in the national title game.

Fromm was committed to Alabama before Tua committed to the Tide in May of 2016 on the KHON2 news. Kiffin says that the Alabama coaching staff didn’t sweat losing Fromm to Georgia in March of that year with Tagovailoa in tow as a silent commit.

“Actually at the time we knew we were getting Tua.” Kiffin added.

“I had been out there in the spring with him, so actually we were okay with Jake going, that was the unwritten story. Obviously that was never released publicly. We thought Fromm was great…but when you watch Tua’s talent that was off of the charts unique. Fromm is a great lead leader, Fromm is very talented, but Jake Fromm is not going to be a first round draft pick. Tua’s got a higher ceiling.”

One of the first national analysts to proclaim that Tagovailoa was a superior passer to Hurts, who was the 2016 SEC player of year, was former Super Bowl champion quarterback and Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer.

Dilfer’s words this week hardly changed from the praise he placed on Tagovailoa before his senior season at Saint Louis.

“I think he’ll win the Heisman next year. I know people are going to go that’s hyperbole…I think this kid is as special as any kid since Jameis Winston.”

“He is probably the most special kid I’ve been around in my eight years as head coach of Elite 11. He’s wildly talented, you can check every box off in terms of traits except height. He’s got everything you could ever want for an NFL quarterback.”

“His upbringing in the islands was amazing. The thing that most impressed me was how coach-able he was. For those that don’t know about the Elite 11, I give them an NFL curriculum. It’s pretty overwhelming. We want to see them fail, because when we see them fail we see their potential. Tua didn’t fail.”

“His competitive temperament. You saw it Monday night, he goes into this flow that he’s done ever since he’s played football. He goes into this flow where the more pressure, the bigger the stage, he becomes more precise.”

Head coach Nick Saban has yet to name a starting quarterback at Alabama for 2018.