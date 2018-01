Polynesian bowl announces loaded 2019 commitments

Honolulu, HI (January 10, 2018) – The Polynesian Bowl announced today its first commitments for the 2019 Polynesian Bowl. The game will be held Saturday, January 19 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawai`i as part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. Twenty-four players have been named as 2019 Polynesian Bowl All-Stars…

5* Devyn Ford, RB; North Stafford, VA

5* Horace “Bru” McCoy, ATH; Mater Dei, CA

5* Ishmael Sopsher, DL; Amite, LA

5* Henry To’oto’o, OLB; De La Salle, CA; Samoan ancestry

5* Faatui Tuitele, DT; St. Louis School, HI; Samoan ancestry

5* Brian Williams, S; Bishop Dunne, TX

4* CJ Alatini, DE; Timpview, UT; Tongan ancestry

4* Antonio Alfano, DL; Rahway, NJ

4* Hank Bachmeier, QB; Murrieta Valley, CA

4* Jacob Bandes, DL; Pittsburg, CA

4* Julius Buelow, OT; Kapolei, HI; Tongan ancestry

4* Kyle Ford, WR; Orange Lutheran, CA

4* Mase Funa, OLB; Mater Dei, CA; Tongan ancestry

4* Grant Gunnell, QB; St. Pius X, TX

4* Joshua Pakola, OLB; St. Francis, CA; Samoan & Tongan ancestry

4* Matthew Pola-Mao, DT; Mountain Pointe, AZ; Samoan ancestry

4* Sua’ava Poti, DT; St. John Bosco, CA; Samoan ancestry

4* Chris Steele, CB; St. John Bosco, CA

4* Taulia Tagovailoa, QB; Thompson, AL; Samoan ancestry

4* Marist Talavoa, OG; St. John Bosco, CA; Samoan ancestry

4* Jonah Tauanu’u, OT; Narbonne, CA; Samoan ancestry

4* Maninoa Tufono, ILB; Punahou, HI; Samoan, Tokelauan & Tongan ancestry

4* Enokk Vimahi, OT; Kahuku, HI; Samoan & Tongan

4* Max Williams, CB; Junipero Serra, CA; Hawaiian ancestry

“The Polynesian Bowl has become the most sought-after high school football all-star game invitation,” said 4-time Super Bowl Champion, Chairman & Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu. “Culture, football and paradise makes this an experience of a lifetime for the world’s best players.”

Only 100 high school seniors will make the final roster, of which a majority will be of Polynesian ancestry. Additional Polynesian Bowl All-Stars will be named in the coming months.

The Polynesian Bowl is proud to have the support of presenting sponsors Hawai`i Tourism Authority, Riddell, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawai`i Building & Construction Trades Council, Friends of Hawai`i Charities, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani and the Motiv8 Foundation.