Siblings file lawsuit against Kemas, state for death of ‘Peter Boy’

The siblings of “Peter Boy” Kema are suing Peter Kema Sr., Jaylin Kema, and the state for his death.

The lawsuit claims that despite warnings from a Child Protective Services worker and a psychologist, and pleading by his foster parent, the state ultimately returned Peter Boy to his parents, which led to his death.

“Defendant State of Hawaii had knowledge and information concerning the ongoing severe physical abuse of Peter Boy by his parents and the risk that he could sustain additional substantial injuries and even death if he remained in the Kema household. Despite this knowledge, and in breach of their legal duties, Defendant State of Hawaii returned Peter Boy to his parents’ household, supported reunification of the Kema family, and supported the termination and closure of the protective proceedings and parental supervision.”

The 6-year-old disappeared on Hawaii Island in 1997. Twenty years later, his parents pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Kema Sr. told investigators he dumped his son’s body in the water and, as part of a plea deal, led police to that area.

When a search revealed no sign of Peter Boy’s remains, authorities confirmed Kema Sr. took, and passed, a lie detector test.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.

