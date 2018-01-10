State says interisland ferry not feasible despite vocal support

Related Coverage Could the Superferry make a comeback? State explores return of interisland system

It’s unlikely Hawaii will get another interisland ferry system in the near future.

The Hawaii Superferry made its last voyage back in 2009. It was a choppy ride marred by lawsuits, controversy, protests, and low ridership.

In 2015, lawmakers asked the state to look into whether it’s a good idea to bring a ferry system back.

The Department of Transportation completed the study and publicly released its findings Tuesday.

According to the report, an interisland ferry system is not technically, commercially, or financially feasible at this time.

Officials say there’s not enough space at our piers, and while interest is high, they don’t see a lot of people riding a ferry.

With low ridership, the ferry can’t stay afloat without the help of public funding.

“In each area of analysis, the inter-island, intra-county, and intra-island ferry systems are infeasible. From a technical standpoint, the lack of available pier space and the significant costs required of constructing new pier facilities to accommodate a ferry system are the primary barrier to feasibility. From a commercial perspective, the expectations of Hawaii’s residents and the reality of a ferry system are incompatible. While the interest or support for a ferry system, inter-island or other, is significant, the pool of likely users is relatively insignificant. Financially, none of the proposed ferry systems is self-sustaining, and a State subsidy is largely the missing factor in making the numbers pencil. “Hawaii State law declares that the establishment of a ferry system to provide the people of Hawaii with an economic means of transportation is a public purpose. Alongside this declaration is the core message received through the market study: Hawaii residents strongly support an inter-island travel alternative. However, at this very point in time inter-island travel by ferry, and even commuting by ferry, cannot be provided at cost that would be considered economical. The public purpose cannot be met. “Until a ferry vessel technology exists that facilitates the transport of passengers between two points for a substantially lower cost, or at a speed drastically quicker than the available alternatives, even despite the voiced support for a ferry, the market demand for and likelihood of residents to use a ferry will probably not change.”

View the full analysis here.