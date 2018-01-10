State wants to hear your thoughts on the future of Lanikai Pillbox Trail

The state wants to hear your thoughts on the future of Kaiwa Ridge Trail, commonly known as Lanikai Pillbox Trail.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is conducting an online survey, and will hold a community meeting, to seek input on future planning for the trail.

The feedback will be used to develop a management plan that supports the long-term sustainability and maintenance of the trail.

Click here to access the online survey.

There will also be a community meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Kaohao Elementary School cafeteria on Alala Road in Kailua.

Goals, priorities, improvements, and management strategies will all be discussed.

Click here for more information.