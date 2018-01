It is a one stop shop for planning your big day, and it is happening this weekend. The Hawaii Bridal Expo is the perfect opportunity to find a venue, photographer, production company, dress, caterer, and more! Brad Buckles, The Hawaii Bridal Expo producer, joined us this morning with all of the details on the event.

The Hawaii Bridal Expo:

January 12 -14

Friday 5:30pm – 9pm, Saturday & Sunday 9:30am – 3pm

Location-Blaisdell Center

www.bridesclub.com