If you’re planning to tie the knot, you don’t want to miss this weekend’s event. The Hawaii Bridal Expo is returning to the Blaisdell and will help couples who are getting ready for their wedding. Brad Buckles with Bridesclub, and Jill Easley with Easley Designs, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what people can expect at the event. He also offered tips, including how couples can save money on their big day.

Advertisement