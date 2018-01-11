Bystanders unharmed as vehicle crashes into Kona bookstore

By Published: Updated:

It was a close call for dozens of people Thursday when a vehicle crashed into a Kailua-Kona bookstore.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. at Kona Bay Books on Kaiwi Street.

The store’s owner tells us a rental car slammed into the back of a parked Jeep, and the impact pushed the vehicle halfway into the store.

Roughly 20 people, both employees and customers, were inside at the time. No one was hurt, the owner said.

The crash did, however, create quite a mess, knocking down bookshelves and scattering merchandise everywhere.

