Follow Marcus Mariota as Hawaii catches Titans Playoff Fever on KHON2

Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans are getting ready to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the NFL playoffs.

The two teams will play in the AFC Division on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 3:15 p.m. HST on CBS.

KHON2 will air special Titans Playoff Fever programming before and after the game.

It begins Thursday, Jan. 11, with a preview show from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Jan. 13, there will be an hour-long pregame special from 2 to 3 p.m., as well as a post-game special from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

You can watch all three shows on KHON2.