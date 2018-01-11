Follow Marcus Mariota as Hawaii catches Titans Playoff Fever on KHON2

By Published: Updated:

Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans are getting ready to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the NFL playoffs.

The two teams will play in the AFC Division on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 3:15 p.m. HST on CBS.

KHON2 will air special Titans Playoff Fever programming before and after the game.

It begins Thursday, Jan. 11, with a preview show from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Jan. 13, there will be an hour-long pregame special from 2 to 3 p.m., as well as a post-game special from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

You can watch all three shows on KHON2.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s