Get ready for monster surf to reach the islands

Ocean safety officials are preparing for a massive incoming swell.

Surf is high now, and expected to get even bigger over the next several days.

A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui.

A high surf advisory is in effect for north-facing shores of Hawaii island.

Warning level surf should reach Kauai by early Thursday afternoon, spread down the island chain, and peak Thursday night.

Surf will then gradually decline Friday, staying near advisory levels before an extremely large, long-period northwest swell builds Friday night and peaks Saturday evening.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.