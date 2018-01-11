Hurricane damage thousands of miles away triggers shortage of key medical treatment in Hawaii

Saline solution in an IV bag is one of the more common sights in hospital rooms.

Dr. James Ireland says that’s not the only place the solution is used. “Saline is just so common. It’s used in ambulances, by paramedics, in the pre hospital setting, it’s use for people who are dehydrated, going to surgery. I’d say 3/4 of the people in any hospital are on Saline for IV fluid replacement.”

In Hawaii, some hospitals do get their saline solution from the company, Baxter, based out of Puerto Rico.

Kaiser Permanente being one. A representative from Kaiser Permanente says the shortage isn’t affecting the way the hospital is able to care for its patients.

The Queen’s Medical Center also uses the saline solution en masse. A spokesperson from Queens says the hospital contracts with another company and isn’t affected by the shortage.

According to Ireland, the solution is used in a variety of situations and crucial to treating patients who need fluids. “Really if you need IV fluid if you need saline and you need sterile saline and medical grade, there is no replacement.”

Ireland says if the situation gets worse, hospitals may look to each other to borrow solution if there is a greater need. also, if things get worse, it could change how procedures are done. “I could see things like elective surgeries that aren’t emergencies being put on hold or canceled.”