Man arrested for attempted murder after baby hospitalized with critical injuries

A baby is in critical condition at Queen’s Medical Center, and the suspect is her father.

Christian Mikaele, 38, was arrested early Thursday morning for attempted murder.

Honolulu police were called to a Waianae home to assist Emergency Medical Services with an “unresponsive child.”

Charges against him are pending, and the family says the baby is fighting for her life.

The suspect’s mother says a family member called 911 after finding the 16-month old baby unresponsive in their home.

Mikaele, the baby’s father, was looking after her.

Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the 16-month-old girl, who had trouble breathing. EMS called police for help.

The baby was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The baby’s grandmother, who didn’t want to be identified, said it was a terrible night.

“I prayed over her as soon as it happened. When my daughter took her from him, and I took her from my daughter, I prayed over her,” she said.

Sources say Mikaele wasn’t inside the home when police entered. HPD found the 38-year-old hiding in a Quonset hut behind the home.

We’re told Mikaele was initially arrested for abuse, but the baby’s suspicious injuries — bruising and internal bleeding — upgraded the arrest to attempted murder.

The grandmother says her grandchild is not doing well, and did not deserve this.

“She has a head injury and she’s fighting for her life right now, in critical (condition),” she said. “She’s a good girl. She’s smart. We were just getting to know her, but she’s hungry all the time, you know? Not a problem. She’s a good girl.”