Moanalua’s Oda in contention after 68 at Sony Open

Moanalua graduate John Oda showed unwavering nerves Thursday in his first round of the PGA’s Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

Oda fired a two-under par 68, putting himself in a tie for 41st place.

The former UNLV All-American turned professional in August of 2017, and looked the part Thursday rallying from a bogey on his first hole to fire a quartet of birdies on the front nine.

At one point tied for 4th place at 3-under par, Oda dropped a pair of strokes with bogeys on the par-4 16th and the par-3 17th. Oda showed his professional mettle by sinking a six foot putt for birdie on the par-5 18th to cap off his round.

“It was really good today.” Oda said.

“I’m really happy with two-under, although I did bogey 16 and 17. I just lost a little focus there down the stretch but overall I had a lot of fun out there and it was good.”

Oda hits the 10th teebox to begin his round Friday at 1:20 pm.

Fellow Moanalua grad Tyler Ota also had a solid round. The amateur fired even-par 70 with a single birdie and bogey on the afternoon, putting him at a tie for 78th place. Ota tees off Friday at 8:50 am.

Kihei’s Eric Dougas finished 1-over par 71, tied for 99th place. Dougas tees off Friday at 8:40 am from the 10th teebox.