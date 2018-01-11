New exhibits and new direction come to Pacific Aviation Museum

More than two million guests have visited the Pacific Aviation Museum at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Ford Island — to see the dozens of airplanes and historical exhibits at the aviation museum.

The museum is now under new direction. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Elissa Lines, the new executive director joined us in studio to talk about the museum’s future. Lines replaces Ken DeHoff who retired after leading the team for 10 years of growth, delivering a huge impact.

Lines says the museum recently added to a Gruman TBM Avenger to its collection of WWII aircraft. Initially put into service by the U.S. Navy in 1942, the Avenger served the military until the 1960s.

Staff and volunteers will restore the Avenger inside our Hangar 79, where visitors will be able to watch its progress. Lines says the exhibit will bring history to life by sharing the stories of men who flew this Avenger, including President George H. W. Bush. Bush, who was the youngest naval aviator to receive his wings, flew 58 combat missions in the Grumman Avenger with the 3rd and 5th fleets during WWII. He did an emergency ditch in one Avenger and a parachute escape in another.