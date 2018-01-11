Oahu man found guilty of sexually assaulting child

Related Coverage Elementary school teacher accused of sexual assault of child

An Oahu man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child.

Michael Wright was on trial for five counts of sex assault. Court documents claim they took place over a five-year period from July 2010 to July 2015.

On Thursday, a jury found him guilty of one count of first-degree sex assault and two counts of third-degree sex assault.

Wright is scheduled to be sentenced March 15. He faces 30 years in prison.

Wright was a teacher at Jefferson Elementary in Waikiki. He had been with the Department of Education for nine years when he was arrested.

Court records claim the assaults did not happen on campus, and the child was not a student.

The state has yet to confirm Wright’s current status with the department.