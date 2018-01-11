Police search for suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured 12-year-old girl



Kauai police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old girl in critical condition.

It happened at around 7 a.m. Thursday on Laukona Street, just south of the Hoohana Street intersection, in Hanamaulu.

Police say the girl appears to have been walking along Laukona Street when she was hit. The vehicle was not at the scene when police arrived.

The girl was flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.

A portion of Laukona Street was closed for approximately three hours while police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call traffic investigator Shawn Hanna at 241-1618, or police dispatch at 241-1711.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.