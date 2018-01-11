Police search for woman accused of using gun to steal bicycle off bus

Police are asking the public for help finding a woman who allegedly pointed a gun at a bus driver and made off with a passenger’s bicycle.

It happened on Saturday, Jan. 6, at around 11:50 a.m.

According to police, the woman was riding on TheBus Route 122 when she began arguing with the driver over a transfer ticket.

Police say as the argument escalated, she got off the bus and, as the driver closed the doors, pulled out a black handgun from a plastic shopping bag and pointed it at the driver.

Police say she then took another passenger’s bicycle from the front of the bus and fled.

Police have classified the case as terroristic threatening and second-degree theft.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

You can also submit a tip online here.