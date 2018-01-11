The Sony Open in Hawaii benefits Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs

Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs is a grant recipient of the Friends of Hawaii Charities, charity host of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs is one of 150 Hawaii charities annually that receives a grant from funds raised from the tournament. Hawaii Fi-Do provides service dogs, at no charge, to people here in Hawaii with disabilities other than blindness.

The Sony Open in Hawaii is scheduled, January 8 – 14 at Waialae Country Club. Help support he tournament! Buy a ticket at www.sonyopeninhawaii.com or make a donation through the Aloha for Hawaii Charities program at www.friendsofhawaii.org.

Website: hawaiifido.org