The Year of the Dog Stamp Unveiled Today

We are about to begin a new lunar year, the Year of the Dog, and to celebrate the Chinese new year, a new stamp will be available beginning today. The stamp’s illustrator, Kam Mak, joined Wake Up 2day to explain the inspiration behind his work.
We are about to begin a new lunar year, the Year of the Dog, and to celebrate the Chinese new year, a new stamp will be available beginning today. The stamp’s illustrator, Kam Mak, joined Wake Up 2day to explain the inspiration behind his work.
Advertisement
Advertisement