Fire destroys non-profit building and MMA championship belt

Bellator MMA flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was at the scene of a fire on Kauai that burned down a taro farm’s hale, destroyed equipment, and melted her championship belt.

Luckily no one was hurt, but now Macfarlane is on a mission to help rebuild.

The cause of the fire is unknown. When firefighters arrived, the hale was completely engulfed in flames.

“Hey everybody so you see that big fire behind me? That’s our hale burning down,” Macfarlane said in a video posted to her Instagram page. “It had all of his equipment in there this was basically the house of Kaina and it also had my bellator belt in there but all of that stuff is replaceable.”

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The building that burned down belonged to the non-profit Kumano Ike Ala.

According to their website, their mission is to rebuild a sustainable west Kauai for future generations.

Macfarlane was in Kauai spending time with members of the organization.

Macfarlane did end up losing a prized item – her Bellator championship belt that she just won in November.

In her post, Macfarlane said camera equipment and some other items were lost in the blaze.

We’re told the damage estimate is about $15,000 so Macfarlane started a Go Fund Me page to help get the non-profit back on its feet.

So far, the page has raised more than $3,000.

Macfarlane said no one asked her to start the fundraising page, but she said she was compelled to do it to help the people who make a living on the taro farm