Hawaii Grown – Hawaii Made: Puna Noni

Noni is what Jaya Titcomb likes to call Hawaii’s superfruit. He’s with Puna Noni, a company that’s giving a new twist to an ancient Hawaiian idea.

Noni has been used for centuries by the ancient Hawaiians for many health benefits. It has a ton of Vitamin C to boost your immune system and other vitamins and minerals to keep your body healthy.

Puna Noni’s noni based products have earned the Seal of Quality from the Department of Agriculture. Jaya shows us around Puna Noni’s warehouse facility and introduces us to their capsuling, juicing, soap making and body care product manufacturing operations.

Website: punanoni.com