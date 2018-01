Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Honolulu Harbor early Friday morning.

A 59-year old man was taken to the hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Police tell KHON2 that the victim and suspect are members of a cargo ship docked at Aloha Tower.

Police opened a second degree murder case.

An adult male has been taken into custody.