Man critically injured in fall off Pali Notches trail

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday after falling dozens of feet off a trail known as Pali Notches.

It happened at around 11:41 a.m.

Fire officials say the 32-year-old fell approximately 75 feet, injuring his back and leg.

Firefighters managed to stabilize him, then airlifted him out of the area.

Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials have long said Pali Notches is extremely dangerous.

It is located just off the Nuuanu Pali Lookout, and not sanctioned by the state’s Na Ala Hele Trail and Access Program.

In March 2015, Johnathan McNeely, a 21-year-old sailor based at Pearl Harbor, died after falling roughly 50 feet off the trail.