Police deal with barricaded suspect in Hauula

Honolulu police were out in full force Friday after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home in Hauula.

According to police, officers were trying to serve the suspect with a warrant for his arrest.

Bystanders tell us the home is located on Hauula Homestead Road, with police and SWAT teams stationed along Kamehameha Highway.

While the police vehicles are parked on the shoulder and not taking up any highway lanes, traffic is extremely slow in the area.

Nearby Hauula Elementary was notified of the situation, but no lockdown was required and operations continued as normal.

The Department of Education says traffic caused the delay of school bus pickup for roughly 70 students at Kahuku High School.

They had to wait or have their parents pick them up instead.

