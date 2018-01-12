The New Shanghai Circus comes to Hawaii

By Published:

The New Shanghai Circus has made its way to Hawaii! The New Shanghai Circus features fearless performers with boundless energy and amazing skills who bring new interpretations to traditional Chinese circus arts — some acts with thousands of years in the making. The acrobats, jugglers, knife-throwers, contortionists, and other skilled performers of the Shanghai Circus will head to the Blaisdell Concert Hall this Saturday and Sunday, January 13-14. This morning, we learned more about The New Shanghai Circus and got a preview of the performance.

Dates:
Oahu: Saturday, January 13, 2018 & Sunday, January 14, 2018
Maui: Saturday, January 15, 2018 & Sunday, January 16, 2018

http://www.blaisdellcenter.com/ai1ec_event/new-shanghai-circus-2/?instance_id= 

 

 

