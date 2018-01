The Hawaii Bridal Expo is happening this weekend at the Blaisdell Center, featuring the latest in bridal styles, wedding trends, and resources for organizing your special day. Brad Buckles, producer of the Expo, joins us with a preview of what you can expect to find this weekend’s big event.

LOCATION

Blaisdell Exhibition Center

808-768-5400

HOURS

Friday 5:30pm-9:30pm

Saturday 9:30am-3pm

Sunday 9:30am-3pm

Website: http://bridesclub.com/Hawaii-Bridal-Expo