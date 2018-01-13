Body found on Honolulu airport’s reef runway

Published: Updated:

Honolulu police are at Daniel K. International Airport after a body was found on the reef runway.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, crews were alerted to the body at around 12:15 p.m.

The runway is closed as authorities investigate. Airport operations will continue on the other three runways.

No delays are being reported or anticipated as a result of the investigation.

Officials say there may be some increased noise over the Ewa plains as a result the closure.



