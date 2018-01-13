Missile threat text alert was an error; NO threat to Hawaii

**Editor’s Note: We are attempting to live stream from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. Due to a weak connection, our signal may not be clean and intermittent interruptions may occur.**

At around 8 a.m. Saturday, emergency officials mistakenly sent out a text alert that read:

“Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Emergency officials later confirmed there is NO threat to Hawaii.

Gov. David Ige met Saturday morning with top officials of the State Department of Defense and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to determine what caused the false alarm.

“While I am thankful this morning’s alert was a false alarm, the public must have confidence in our emergency alert system. I am working to get to the bottom of this so we can prevent an error of this type in the future,” said Gov. Ige.

