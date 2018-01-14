Kizzire claims Sony Open in six extra holes, Moanalua’s Oda finishes T-67th

Associated Press (Modified) Published: Updated:
John Oda

Patton Kizzire outlasted James Hahn in six extra holes to win the Sony Open to become the first multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season.

Kizzire, who won the OHL Classic in Mexico last fall, closed with a 2-under 68.

That turned out to be the easy part.

James Hahn shot 62 in the final round Sunday and got into a playoff with Kizzire at 17-under 263.

They matched two pars and two birdies on the par-5 18th. They matched pars when they went to the par-3 17th. It ended on the par 3 along the Pacific Ocean when Hahn putted from right of the green to about 8 feet, and his par putt caught the lip.

Moanalua graduate John Oda finished with a Sunday 71, signing off at minus-2 for the week.

