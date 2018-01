M7.3 earthquake strikes off Peru, NO tsunami threat to Hawaii

TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

1127 PM HST SAT JAN 13 2018

TO – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN THE STATE OF HAWAII

SUBJECT – TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT

THIS STATEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY. NO ACTION REQUIRED.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 1119 PM HST 13 JAN 2018

COORDINATES – 15.7 SOUTH 74.7 WEST

LOCATION – NEAR THE COAST OF CENTRAL PERU

MAGNITUDE – 7.3 MOMENT

EVALUATION

A TSUNAMI THREAT EXISTS FOR PARTS OF THE PACIFIC LOCATED CLOSER TO THE EARTHQUAKE. HOWEVER… BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA… THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII. REPEAT. BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA… THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.