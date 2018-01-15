9th Annual Hot Pursuit Kickoff Event is this Friday, 1/19

Hot Pursuit is unlike any other fundraising event—it really puts the “fun” in fundraising!

Picture this: Teams of 2 to 6 people of all ages racing through Kakaako, solving clues and completing physical challenges along the way. Throw in some costumes, some healthy competition, great prizes and a fantastic cause, and you’ve got the makings of Hot Pursuit!

All funds raised support Hospice Hawaii’s mission to bring hope, reduce fears, and impact lives. These funds support the many programs and services they offer their patients and their families.

To sign up, you’re invited to attend a kickoff event this Friday, 1/19, from 12-1pm downtown at Tamarind Park.

Hot Pursuit takes place on Saturday, April 28, 2018. They’ll be using Waterfront Plaza as their Home Base before participants begin their race through Kakaako. For more information or to register today, visit www.HotPursuitHI.com .