Amid panic, Kualoa Ranch took action to protect visitors and community

We’ve heard the stories of panic, but we’re also hearing stories of people who came together to protect each other during Saturday’s false missile alarm.

Hundreds of people were at Kualoa Ranch when that alert went out.

After the initial shock and confusion, staff members realized they needed to act fast. They immediately rounded up visitors and took them to what’s likely one of the safest places on island.

“We filled all of our guests up in our movie buses, our minibuses, our jeeps, any vehicle we had. We sprinted into action and just had everybody go up to the bunker,” Rachel Aveiro said.

The bunker was built by the Army in 1943. It’s a long corridor that runs through the mountain.

Brent Belanger was one of hundreds of visitors and staff transported there.

“We walked into the visitor center and the employees were like they’re busing people, go to to the back, they’re putting people on buses and taking them to the bunker. And we didn’t even have to ask,” Belanger said.

“Some people were crying, you definitely felt that emotion with everyone, but pretty much our concern was staying calm for our guests especially,” Aveiro said.

Residents who live near the ranch were also fleeing for safety.

Kualoa Ranch CEO John Morgan was down by the road letting people in through a private gate.

“They were gonna go up anyway, they were trying to climb the gate. So when I opened it. They were very grateful for that, but they were definitely distraught,” Morgan said.

Once the alert was deemed a false alarm, there was a huge sigh of relief.

“Our staff did an amazing job and we got a lot of positive comments from the public that thought the staff did great. I’m grateful for them,” Morgan said.